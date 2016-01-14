ATHENS Jan 14 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks can draw from the domestic central bank by 3.8 billion euros to 72 billion euros ($78.4 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

The move reflected an improvement in liquidity conditions in Greece's banking sector, helped by the stabilisation of private sector deposit flows and the recapitalisation of the country's main lenders, the Greek central bank said.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February after being cut off from the ECB's funding window.

Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing from the ECB. ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)