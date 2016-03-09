ATHENS, March 9 Emergency central bank funding
to Greek lenders fell by 1.2 percent or 850 million euros
($932.3 million) in February compared to the previous month,
Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday.
Banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA)
drawn from the Greek central bank since February after being cut
off from the ECB's funding window due to stalled bailout talks
between the Greek government and its official lenders.
Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from
the European Central Bank, fell to 67.98 billion euros at the
end of last month from 68.83 billion in January, the data
showed, as liquidity conditions improved.
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)