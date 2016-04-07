ATHENS, April 7 The European Central Bank
lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek
banks draw from the domestic central bank by 1.4 billion euros
to 69.9 billion euros ($79.74 billion), the Bank of Greece said
on Thursday.
The move reflected improving liquidity conditions in
Greece's banking sector, helped by the stabilisation of private
sector deposit flows, the Greek central bank said.
Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance
(ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB's
funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing
from the ECB.
($1 = 0.8766 euros)
