BRIEF-GXP German Properties completes property acquisition in Dresden
* Successfully completes property acquisition in Dresden and achieves successes in the asset management of the portfolio
ATHENS, June 2 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by one billion euros to 68.1 billion euros ($76.18 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.
The move reflected improving liquidity conditions in Greece's banking sector and stabilising private sector deposit flows, the Greek central bank said.
Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB's funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing directly from the ECB.
ELA funding from the Bank of Greece rose by 1.04 percent or 690 billion euros in April to 66.88 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 German prosecutors said on Thursday their investigation of Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter for suspected insider trading related to talks held between the group's management and the London Stock Exchange between July/August and December 2015.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) denied a newspaper report on Thursday that President Jacob Zuma had accused the finance ministry of thwarting the party's efforts to give blacks a bigger stake in the economy.