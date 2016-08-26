ATHENS Aug 26 Greek bank deposits dropped
slightly in July after a rise in the previous two months, data
released by the country's central bank showed on Friday.
Business and household deposits fell by 160 million euros,
or 0.13 percent month-on-month to 122.58 billion euros ($138.3
billion), their lowest level since November 2003. They had risen
by 1.04 billion euros to 122.74 billion in June.
Greek banks have seen only a trickle of deposit inflows a
year after the country clinched a third international bailout to
stay in the euro zone. They remain dependent on central bank
borrowing to plug their funding gap.
Greece's banking sector saw a 42 billion euro deposit
outflow from December to July last year. Capital controls
imposed on June 28 last year helped contain the flight but
sharply increased banks' dependence on emergency liquidity
assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece.
Last month Greece further eased capital restrictions after
making headway on bailout-mandated reforms and improved
confidence in its banking system.
As part of the relaxation of controls, "mattress" cash that
are returned to banks will not be subject to the restrictions,
meaning amounts deposited can be fully withdrawn.
Banks are offering higher interest rates to attract back
billions of euros that savers pulled out in cash last year,
paying up to half a percentage point above what existing tiome
deposits earn.
Greece's deputy Finance Minister George Chouliarakis told
parliament last month that the government projects a three to
four billion euro capital injection into banks as a result of
hoarded cash being redeposited.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)