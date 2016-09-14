MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to consolidate; few positive cues
DUBAI, Jan 29 Gulf stock markets look set to move sideways on Sunday in the absence of fresh positive factors and with the global market environment lacklustre.
ATHENS, Sept 14 Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders fell by 5.0 percent, or 2.6 billion euros ($2.92 billion) in August compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday.
Banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) drawn from the Greek central bank since February last year after being cut off from the ECB's funding window due to stalled bailout talks between the government and its official lenders.
Their dependence on the ELA emergency lifeline has declined since late June when the European Central Bank reinstated banks' access to its cheap funding operations.
Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, dropped to 48.9 billion euros ($54.9 billion) at the end of August from 51.5 billion euros at the end of July, the data showed. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; )
DUBAI, Jan 29 Gulf stock markets look set to move sideways on Sunday in the absence of fresh positive factors and with the global market environment lacklustre.
* FY net profit 19.1 million rials versus 27.7 million rials year ago
* FY net profit $165 million versus $161 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jJpPTM) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)