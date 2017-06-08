BRIEF-Dongxing Securities says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
ATHENS, June 8 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 1.1 billion euros to 44.2 billion euros ($49.62 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.
The move reflected liquidity conditions, taking into account private sector deposit flows, it said. The ELA ceiling is valid up to June 21.
Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB's funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing directly from the ECB.
In June last year the ECB reinstated Greek banks' access to its cheap funding operations, allowing lenders to reduce their dependence on the emergency liquidity lifeline.
ELA funding to Greek lenders dropped by 300 million euros, or 0.7 percent, in April compared to the previous month. ($1 = 0.8907 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
SEOUL, June 22 South Korea's central bank on Thursday warned that the number of households vulnerable to debt defaults could rise as the debt-servicing capacity comes under strain amid rising interest rates.
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes