UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank to issue 687.5 mln new shares at 11.65 euros each
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)
ATHENS, April 14 European Central Bank (ECB) funding to Greek banks fell further in March, according to figures released by the Bank of Greece on Monday.
ECB funding to Greek banks fell to 57.81 billion euros ($8.03 billion) at the end of March from 59.42 billion euros the previous month, while emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece (ELA) dropped to 2.88 billion euros from 8.57 billion over the same period. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)
* Says it plans to invest 400 million yuan ($57.97 million)for a 10 percent stake in asset management venture
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Middle East diverged on Sunday with the insurance sector boosting Saudi Arabia and a depreciating currency lifting export and real estate shares in Egypt, while blue chips weighed on the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.