ATHENS Feb 4 The European Central Bank lowered
the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks can
draw from the domestic central bank by 0.3 billion euros to 71.5
billion euros ($79.3 billion), the Bank of Greece said on
Thursday.
The move reflected improving liquidity conditions in
Greece's banking sector, helped by the stabilisation of private
sector deposit flows, the Greek central bank said.
Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance
(ELA) since February after being cut off from the ECB's funding
window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing from the
ECB.
