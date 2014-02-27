ATHENS Feb 27 Greece needs bolder reforms to
overhaul its economy and make it more competitive to support its
fragile recovery, the country's central bank governor George
Provopoulos said on Thursday.
"Regrettably, attempts at structural reform so far have been
timid, characterised by wavering and delays," Provopoulos said
in a speech to Bank of Greece shareholders.
Provopoulos said that the accumulation of Greek banks'
non-performing loans was a cause for concern but reiterated that
the country's bank bailout fund HFSF "has a buffer of over 8
billion euros to meet any further capital needs".