ATHENS, Aug 29 Greece's Hellenic Postbank , a small state-controlled lender, is no longer viable, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday, paving the way for its sale or transfer to private investors.

Greece directly and indirectly holds a 44 percent stake in the deposit-rich lender and officials have already said that the government has placed Hellenic Postbank on its privatisation list..

"It (Hellenic Postbank) has been judged unviable," finance minister Yannis Stournaras told lawmakers, referring to a report by Greece's central bank and the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, its bank bailout fund.

Greece has already transferred or wound down several banks that have been found non-viable in the wake of the country's debt crisis, most notably agricultural lender ATEbank.

As part of an international bailout, the IMF and the European Union have set aside up to 50 billion euros to replenish the capital of those Greek banks that will be deemed viable. The others will have to be sold, transferred or wound up.

The government plans to unveil the final terms of the viable banks' recapitalisation by the end of September, Stournaras said. The government also postponed a deadline to report Greek banks' results to October 31, he added.

Hellenic Postbank had invested heavily in Greek government bonds, which left it with a huge capital gap despite its hefty deposits. A bond exchange designed to reduce the country's debt wiped off most of the value of Greek bonds held by private investors, mainly banks.

Hellenic had reported a 544 million euro ($681.5 million)loss for the first nine months of 2011, the last time it published results.

National Bank and EFG Eurobank, Greece's two biggest lenders, each hold a 6.1 percent stake in Hellenic Postbank.

($1 = 0.7982 euros)

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by David Goodman)