ATHENS May 25 The Greek government named former
banker George Michelis as chairman of the country's bank rescue
fund on Monday, which has been without a head since the
resignation of both its chairman and chief executive earlier
this year.
The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), financed by
the country's bailout package, is the rescue vehicle that
recapitalised Greece's big banks and covered the costs of
winding down others deemed non-viable.
Michelis has held a series of posts in the banking industry,
including CEO at Bancpost, a Romanian subsidiary of Eurobank
, and chief operating officer at Egnatia Bank, where
he was a founding member. He also served as the mayor of the
island of Skopelos from 2011 to 2014.
The HFSF has been headless since CEO Anastasia Sakellariou
was asked to resign after prosecutors ordered her to stand trial
for her role in bad loans issued by defunct state lender
Hellenic Postbank. Its chairman, Christos Sclavounis, stepped
down in March.
(Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Pravin Char)