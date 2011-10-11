ATHENS Oct 11 Greek bank shares were losing more than 13 percent on Tuesday as fears that a bigger haircut on their government bond holdings and added provisions for impaired loans would force them to recapitalise with the help of the state.

"Selling pressure continues because of the perceived risk from the so-called PSI-plus, and a loan book audit by BlackRock which could result in more provisions," said an Athens-based analyst who did not want to be named.

"With their market capitalisations imploding, investors worry that banks will not be able to raise funds to recapitalise and will turn to the capital support fund which will mean a big ownership dilution for current shareholders," the analyst said.

At 1328 GMT the Athens bourse's banking index was down 13.6 percent to 306.9 points, sharply underperforming the broader Greek market which was down 2.67 percent. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)