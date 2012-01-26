BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
ATHENS Jan 26 Greek bank shares were up more than 17 percent on Thursday, outperforming the broader market's 3.8 percent rise on expectations that talks on a bond swap scheme to lighten the country's debt load would be successful, brokers said.
"The market expects the PSI (private sector involvement) will succeed, it will mean substantial debt relief for Greece," said Alexander Moraitakis, head of Nuntius Securities.
"There is also talk banks will be recapitalised with common, non-voting shares which will mean managements will stay in private hands," he said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.