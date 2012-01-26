ATHENS Jan 26 Greek bank shares were up more than 17 percent on Thursday, outperforming the broader market's 3.8 percent rise on expectations that talks on a bond swap scheme to lighten the country's debt load would be successful, brokers said.

"The market expects the PSI (private sector involvement) will succeed, it will mean substantial debt relief for Greece," said Alexander Moraitakis, head of Nuntius Securities.

"There is also talk banks will be recapitalised with common, non-voting shares which will mean managements will stay in private hands," he said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)