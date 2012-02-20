DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
-----------------------------------------------------------
ATHENS Feb 20 Greek and troika officials pursued negotiations with banks on Monday on possible higher writedowns in a debt swap as part of a proposed bailout package for Greece, a Greek finance ministry source said on Monday.
The source said the negotiations were being pursued in parallel to the meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Mark John)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The trial of two men was delayed on Monday in a case stemming from an investigation into a bitcoin exchange and a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co after prosecutors revealed that a new witness had come forward.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. derivatives regulator on Monday gave swaps dealers a six-month grace period to comply with a variation margin rule that becomes effective March 1, saying most companies are unprepared for the change.