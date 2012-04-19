ATHENS, April 19 Greece will take more time to
finalise the terms of a bank recapitalisation plan which was due
to be announced on April 20, government officials said on
Thursday.
"The terms of the recapitalisation framework as regards the
participation of the private sector will be clarified in the
coming weeks," a government official who did not want to be
named told Reuters.
Another official said the scheme, meant to help the lenders
cope with losses from the country's sovereign debt swap, may be
finalised after a national election set for May 6.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)