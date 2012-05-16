BRIEF-CT REIT reports FFO for quarter was $0.274 per unit
* CT REIT reports strong fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
ATHENS May 16 Greece's bank support fund will allocate 18 billion euros by next week to the country's four biggest lenders as an interim recapitalisation, its head said on Wednesday.
"Procedures to allocate the funds should be concluded by next week," the head of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), Panagiotis Thomopoulos, told Reuters.
In late April the government gave the go-ahead to the HFSF to provide the four lenders with 18 billion euros of EFSF notes to boost their capital adequacy which was hurt by a sovereign debt swap. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Biox corp - production of methylesters at hamilton facility was 16.2 million litres in q1 2017
* Electrovaya Inc - Inventory is $17.9 million as at December 31, 2016 as compared to $9.8 million for December 31, 2015