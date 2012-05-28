ATHENS May 28 Greece's bank support fund on Monday disbursed 18 billion euros to the country's four biggest banks as a part of a long-planned recapitalisation effort, a fund official said.

"The funds have been disbursed," the official at the Hellenic Financial Stability Facility, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

The injection - via bonds from the European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund - will boost the capital base of National Bank, Alpha, Eurobank and Piraeus Bank, allowing them to regain access to European Central Bank funding. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)