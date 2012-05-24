ATHENS May 24 Greece's four largest banks will
get an 18 billion euro capital injection by Friday or Monday,
the country's central bank chief said.
"Funding of 18 billion euros will be disbursed tomorrow or
on Monday to Greek banks, which is important in a period of
great uncertainty," George Provopoulos said during a meeting
with the country's president on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Greece's bank stability fund approved the
recapitalisation that will allow the banks to return to funding
from the European Central Bank, which cut off some Greek lenders
last week because they lacked enough capital to be considered
solvent.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)