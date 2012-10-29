ATHENS Oct 29 Greek lenders will delay posting six-month results by one more month to the end of November, pending their recapitalisation from the EU and the IMF, a Greek banker said on Monday.

"(The announcement of financial results) will need to be postponed by a month, until the recapitalisation funds come in," said a banker on condition of anonymity.

The government had previously pushed back the reporting deadline to October 31. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)