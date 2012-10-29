ATHENS Oct 29 Greek banks will face a 9 percent
capital adequacy requirement when their recapitalisation goes
ahead, issuing common shares to meet at least 6 percent with the
rest raised by convertible instruments, sources close to the
plan said on Monday.
Athens is finalising the terms of the banking sector's
recapitalisation as it awaits its next aid tranche from a 130
billion euro bailout.
"They will have to issue common equity to meet a 6 percent
Core Tier 1 capital ratio. The private sector will have to cover
covers at least 10 percent of this for the bank recapitalisation
fund (HFSF) to have restricted voting rights on the shares," one
of the sources told Reuters.