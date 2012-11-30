ATHENS Nov 30 Greece has extended the deadline
for its banks to report already-delayed financial results to
Dec. 21, according to a finance ministry decree published on
Friday by a financial website.
The government had postponed the deadline to October 31 and
then to the end of November, pending their recapitalisation from
the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
"The deadline to publish listed banks' financial results for
the third quarter of 2012... is extended to Dec. 21," said the
decree published by the www.taxheaven.gr website.
The new reporting date comes after a December 13 deadline to
complete a debt buy back of Greek government bonds, in which
Greek lenders are expected to take part.
Following the buyback, the EU and the IMF will take a final
decision about disbursing more than 30 billion euros of loans to
Greece. Most of the funds will be used to bolster banks'
capital.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)