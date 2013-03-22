BRIEF-Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 bln of common stock, $1.125 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes
ATHENS, March 22 Greece has begun the transfer of Greek units of Cypriot banks to a Greek banking group in coordination with the Cypriot central bank, the country's finance ministry said on Friday.
That came after Cyprus said it had agreed with Greece on a takeover of the units, ending uncertainty over their fate. The branches in Greece been shut this week in line with an extended bank holiday in Cyprus.
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc announces launch of secondary public offering by selling stockholders
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on mining and energy shares, while industrials and financials also lost ground.