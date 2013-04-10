ATHENS, April 10 Greek bank deposits rose by
more than 1.5 billion euros in March despite a banking crisis in
Cyprus that triggered fears of deposit outflows in other
indebted southern European economies, the country's central bank
chief said on Wednesday.
All bank deposits in Greece are fully protected regardless
of amount, George Provopoulos told parliament.
He also said he was optimistic that Greek lenders Alpha Bank
and Piraeus Bank would be able to raise
enough capital from investors to remain in private hands after
their planned recapitalisation.