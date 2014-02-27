GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mark time, waiting for clearer view on U.S. rates
* China's economy faces domestic, external risks - Premier Li
ATHENS Feb 27 Greece's international lenders have accepted a lower capital ratio target of 8 percent used to stress-test the country's four big banks under a baseline scenario, a banker close to the negotiations told Reuters on Thursday.
Athens had pushed for the required capital adequacy ratio, known as Core Tier 1, to be reduced to 8 from 9 percent in the baseline scenario, as is the case with European banks. A lower reference rate in the stress test would result in lower capital needs for the banks.
* China's economy faces domestic, external risks - Premier Li
SEOUL, March 15 South Korean prosecutors started investigating domestic conglomerates Lotte Group and SK Group as part of a wider probe into a graft scandal that led to Park Geun-hye's removal from the presidency, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.
* Toyota, electric machinery makers offer smaller base pay raise * Unions made same demands as one year ago * Big firms offer far less than union demands * Hikes 'far from enough' to boost growth - economist (Adds results, reaction, details) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, March 15 Most major Japanese companies offered the lowest hike in base pay in four years on Wednesday, a setback for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign dubbed "Abenomics" to spur the long-sl