Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
ATHENS, March 19 European Central Bank funding to Greek banks fell by 1.3 billion euros in February, while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country's central bank dropped by 1.55 billion euros, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday.
ECB funding to Greek banks fell to 59.42 billion euros from 60.72 billion in January, while emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece dropped to 8.57 billion euros from 10.12 billion.
Greek banks depend on central bank funding for liquidity. Lower emergency funding from the Bank of Greece helps lenders boost their net interest income as borrowing from the ECB is about 2 percentage points cheaper than ELA funding. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou)
* Says sees 2017 FFO I of 425 million eur including acquisitions already announced
COLOMBO, March 21 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly lower on Monday due to dollar demand from importers, amid rising imports and selling of rupee bonds by foreign investors, dealers said.