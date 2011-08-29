EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ATHENS Aug 29 Greece's bourse on Monday lifted the suspension of trading in Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) shares after the two lenders announced details of their merger plan.
"The Athens bourse, following a request by the Capital Market Commission, decided to lift the temporary suspension of trading in the shares of Alpha Bank and EFG Eurobank," the stock exchange said. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
Feb 6 Activist hedge fund manager Mick McGuire nominated four directors to serve on the board of Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, officially launching a proxy fight against the U.S. restaurant chain.
LONDON, Feb 6 Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not already own was "disappointing", the second large investor to voice concern about the deal.