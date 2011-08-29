ATHENS Aug 29 Greece's bourse on Monday lifted the suspension of trading in Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) shares after the two lenders announced details of their merger plan.

"The Athens bourse, following a request by the Capital Market Commission, decided to lift the temporary suspension of trading in the shares of Alpha Bank and EFG Eurobank," the stock exchange said. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)