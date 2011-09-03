ATHENS, Sept 3 Greece cannot afford more than two and half banks and there should be further consolidation in the sector, said the chairman of the country's third-largest lender Alpha which sealed a merger with bigger rival Eurobank earlier this week.

Alpha (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank ECBr.AT on Monday rubber-stamped the deal to form the largest bank in southeast Europe, aided by a capital injection from the Qatar Investment Authority, sparking expectations more mergers were in store.

"It's true that there is no room for more than two and half banks in Greece," said Alpha Bank's Chairman Yannis Costopoulos, who will chair the new entity's board, in an interview with To Vima newspaper.

"With the Alpha-Eurobank merger from one side and National Bank (NBGr.AT) from the other, there are the necessary conditions for a third core," he added.

Asked whether the new merged bank will cut its workforce, Costopoulos said: "There won't be layoffs from the very first day...but there should be a more rationalised network sometime."

Costopoulos dismissed concerns that debt-choked Greece would have to quit the euro.

"There is no way that Greece will quit the euro, because neither we nor our European partners would like such a thing," he said. "It would give the impression that the eurozone is falling apart." (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Rosalind Russell)