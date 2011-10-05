ATHENS Oct 5 Greek lenders are scrambling to process a fivefold jump in requests from the country's financial crimes unit (SDOE) for data on bank account movements as authorities clamp down on tax cheats, the banks' lobby group said on Wednesday.

Desperate to shore up revenues and plug budget gaps to stave off default, Athens has passed legislation allowing bank secrecy rules to be lifted so that probes by the SDOE can be more effective.

The Hellenic Bank Association said an SDOE official had accused banks of being slow to assist the unit, but that the industry was in fact responding as quickly as possible and had responded to 80 percent of requests.

Each of its member banks had received 1,500 to 2,200 requests, the industry body said. Each requests could relate to between 1 and 160 individuals or legal entities being probed.

"There has been a 550 percent year-on-year increase in the first seven months of 2011. SDOE's requests to lift bank secrecy account for 60 percent of the total of such requests," it said in a statement.

SDOE's mandate is to fight money laundering, fraud, tax evasion and smuggling.

Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said last month one of the reasons fiscal evasion remains a problem is because tax authorities do not link reported income to property owned by taxpayers.

"Where is this property? It is in securities, in deposits ... but mainly it is in real estate," he has said.

He said Greeks owned real estate worth more than 400 billion euros, more than its public debt of 360 billion and gross domestic product (GDP) of 215 billion.

Soon after he became finance minister in June this year, Venizelos said authorities would step up efforts to collect part of about 41 billion euros ($54.6 billion) in unpaid taxes and penalties.

The operation would employ lawyers, accountants and auditors from the private sector to assist in the government's collection efforts.

According to the finance ministry, out of a total of 900,000 cases of tax arrears, collection efforts would focus on 14,700 -- each owing amounts over 150,000 euros or 37 billion euros in total, a sum equal to about 11 percent of the country's debt.

While some of the tax arrears may involve deceased taxpayers or those who had filed for bankruptcy, some 10,000 cases would still face scrutiny. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by John Stonestreet)