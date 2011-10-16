ATHENS Oct 16 Some Greek banks may have to be
nationalised temporarily to cope if Europe imposes a major
discount on Greek bonds as part of a euro zone rescue, a top
executive of investment firm BlackRock told Greek newspapers on
Sunday.
BlackRock Solutions is carrying out an audit of Greek
lenders' loan portfolios, a process the Greek central bank hopes
will help them regain access to market funding.
Due to Greece's debt crisis, Greek banks have been shut out
of wholesale funding markets and have become dependent on the
European Central Bank for liquidity.
If Greece's debt restructuring becomes more aggressive and
investors continue to dump their shares, lenders will have to
book serious losses and require state rescue funds to boost
their capital adequacy ratios.
Craig Phillips, global head of BlackRock's financial markets
advisory group, said more banks may come under state control due
to the combined effect of a sharp fall in their share prices and
their funding problems.
"It's a natural consequence that state funds should be given
to banks and that government acquire stakes in them to restore
their viability and then they would be privatised again," he
told the weekly To Vima.
Greece's bank rescue fund has 10 billion euros to
recapitalise the Greek banking system and that amount should
grow to 30 billion once euro zone parliaments ratify the EU's
rescue mechanism, the EFSF.
In an interview with the daily Kathimerini, Phillips said
Greek banks have not been endangered by reckless lending but the
impact of the deep recession in Greece could hurt their credit.
"The Greek banking system is quite conservative compared to
the size of the economy," he said. "(The main concern is) how
deep the recession will be and how it will affect borrowing".
Phillips said he expected to see more mergers in the sector,
after Greece's second and third largest lenders, Eurobank
EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) unveiled a merger deal in
August to tackle the crisis.
"It is expected that there will be new mergers among banks
to streamline their cost and become more competitive," he said.
