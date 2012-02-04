BRIEF-Mytilineos Holdings and GE cooperate to install the world's first Digital Smelter
* Announces cooperation with General Electric (GE), aiming to optimise productivity and reduce energy costs
ATHENS Feb 4 Greece has agreed to recapitalise its struggling banks after a planned bond swap largely through common shares with restricted voting rights, a banking source told Reuters on Saturday.
The banks are expected to require recapitalisation because of impaired loans and losses from a bond swap to ease Greece's debt burden.
Investors were worried that banks would fall under state control if they were recapitalised via common voting shares rather than non-voting instruments. The inclusion of restricted voting rights suggested the banks would remain privately-run to a certain extent at least.
"Greek banks' recapitalisation will be done mainly through common shares with restricted voting rights," a senior banker said without providing further details.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* State Street Corp reports 7.1 percent passive stake in J C Penney Company Inc as of December 31 -sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2lM2Nwb Further company coverage:
* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake of 273,650 shares in Chesapeake Energy Corp - SEC Filing