ATHENS Feb 20 Officials from Greece and its "troika" of international lenders discussed with bank chiefs on Monday possible higher writedowns in a debt swap due to accompany any bailout package for Greece, a Greek finance ministry source said.

The source said the negotiations were being pursued on the margins of a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels and involved Charles Dallara, Jean Lemierre and Josef Ackermann - key negotiators for the private creditor side.

While hopes for a deal on the 130 billion euro EU/IMF package have risen in past days, there is still concern that Athens will fail to bring its debt mountain down from 160 percent of GDP now to anywhere near a targeted 120 percent by 2020.

One option under consideration has been to generate more funds for Greece with a deeper haircut for private creditors, who under the existing deal will see about 70 percent of the real value of their holdings wiped out in the debt swap. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Mark John)