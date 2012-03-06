BRIEF-Mondelez sees free cash flow of about $2.8 bln in 2018 - CAGNY conference
* Sees free cash flow of about $2.8 billion in 2018- CAGNY conference
ATHENS, March 6 Greece's six biggest banks have decided to take part in a bond swap deal to ease the country's debt burden, the Greek finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Greek banking sources earlier said all Greek banks holding the country's debt were expected to take part in the deal, which imposes actual losses of as much as 74 percent on their holdings. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou, Writing by Deepa Babington)
* Robert Heisler Jr, Ted Kleisner and Ernest Novak Jr will conclude their service to board at co's annual meeting on May 16
Feb 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday it added three directors to its board in an agreement with JANA Partners LLC, an activist investor holding less than 1 percent of the company's stock.