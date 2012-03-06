ATHENS, March 6 Greece's six biggest banks have decided to take part in a bond swap deal to ease the country's debt burden, the Greek finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Greek banking sources earlier said all Greek banks holding the country's debt were expected to take part in the deal, which imposes actual losses of as much as 74 percent on their holdings. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou, Writing by Deepa Babington)