* NBG, Alpha, Eurobank, Piraeus to kick off Q1 season
* Investors are focused more on uncertain elections
* Bad loans, funding costs to hit bottom line
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, May 30 Greece's biggest banks are
expected to report losses for the first quarter on Wednesday as
they grapple with political uncertainty ahead of a June 17
election that may determine whether the country remains in the
euro zone.
A deep recession coupled with record unemployment means
people are struggling to pay back their loans, forcing banks to
set aside more money than usual to cover potential losses.
At the same time, banks are having to eat into their own
profit margins by paying depositors higher interest rates to
discourage them from withdrawing their funds, a scenario that
could potentially trigger a run on the banks.
This all weighs on the banks' bottom line - in December of
last year 15.9 percent of all loans in the sector were
non-performing, up from 10.5 percent at the end of 2010.
"Overall we expect weak performance and net losses,
excluding one-off items," said Manos Giakoumis, the head analyst
at Athens-based Euroxx Securities.
"But investors are more focused on the upcoming elections
and what they could mean for the country rather than banks'
financial performance," he added.
Political stalemate after an inconclusive May 6 election
means a repeat vote will be held on June 17. The choice facing
Greeks is stark: to back pro-bailout parties and swallow more
austerity, or to support anti-bailout parties and risk losing
the international funding which is staving off bankruptcy.
According to opinion polls, voters are torn. They show the
vast majority of Greeks want to keep the euro, but that they
also oppose the austerity conditions the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund tied to the release of a second
130-billion-euro rescue package.
RECAPITALISED
National Bank and Piraeus will report
their financial results on Wednesday, after the stock market
closes, with Alpha Bank and and Eurobank
following suit on Thursday.
All four suffered huge losses from a mammoth bond swap that
Greece completed in March to cut its debt load.
That swap, presented as the best of the bad options on the
table, forced banks to trade bonds for new ones in a deal that
represented an effective 74 percent write-down or loss for
participants on their initial investment.
Greek banks booked the losses in the 2011 financial year.
They absorbed 28.2 billion euros in losses as a result, a
setback that almost totally depleted their capital base.
That in turn meant they were no longer sufficiently
capitalised to access cheaper funding from the European Central
Bank and had to rely on more expensive liquidity from the Greek
central bank's own emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) facility
instead.
On Tuesday, a state support fund for the sector
recapitalised the four banks with European rescue mechanism
bonds worth 18 billion euros. That move injected new funds into
their capital base, enabling them to again tap cheaper ECB
funding.
"The focus in the conference calls after the results
announcements will be on banks' asset quality and the dynamics
affecting their deposit base," said analyst Nick Koskoletos at
Eurobank EFG Equities.
BLEEDING DEPOSITS
Greece's banking sector has been haemorrhaging deposits
since the debt crisis erupted in late 2009 when worried
depositors began sending money abroad or tapped savings in order
to get by, burning up their cash reserves without any near-term
hope of replenishing them.
This stunted credit growth in an economy already mired in a
deep slump. Greece's economic output is expected to contract for
a fifth straight year in 2012, with estimates of how much it
will shrink ranging from 4.7 to 5.3 percent.
Between December 2009 and March 2012, the banking sector's
deposit base collapsed by 72 billion euros from 238 billion,
based on central bank statistics, forcing banks to turn to the
lenders of last resort to plug their funding gaps.
Greek banks pledged various collateral to borrow a total of
127 billion euros from the ECB as well as from the Bank of
Greece's ELA facility up to January this year, a sum that
translates to about 77 percent of their total deposits.
(Editing by Andrew Osborn and Helen Massy-Beresford)