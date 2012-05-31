(Adds deposit details, Alpha CEO comment, background)

By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas

ATHENS, May 31 Greece's second- and third-largest lenders, Eurobank and Alpha, posted first-quarter losses on Thursday as the country's deep economic slump caused a rise in non-performing loans, hit income and increased funding costs.

With the economy shrinking at an annual 6.2 percent rate in the first three months of the year and with more than one in five Greeks out of work, borrowers are struggling to meet their debt repayments, forcing banks to set aside more money to cover potential losses.

At the same time, banks are having to eat into their own profit margins by paying depositors higher rates of interest to discourage them from withdrawing funds, a tactic that squeezes the net interest income banks earn.

Greece's banking sector has been hemorrhaging deposits since the debt crisis erupted in late 2009 when worried depositors started to send money abroad or tap savings to get by, burning up cash reserves.

Fresh central bank data on Thursday showed that household and business bank deposits edged up by 0.6 billion euros in April. But outflows intensified after an inconclusive May 6 vote that led to political deadlock, bankers say.

Based on the latest data, between December 2009 and April 2012 the Greek banking sector's deposit base shrank about 72 billion to 166 billion euros, forcing banks to turn to the lenders of last resort to plug their funding gaps.

Both Alpha and Eurobank lost deposits in the first quarter. Alpha Bank said its deposit base shrank 25.9 percent year-on-year to 27.9 billion euros ($34.50 billion), while at Eurobank deposits fell 21.8 percent to 31.6 billion euros.

Eurobank lost 236 million euros in the first quarter as provisions for impaired credit rose 9 percent year-on-year to 365 million euros. Alpha said it lost 107.8 million euros with provisions for non-performing loans up 23.2 percent to 320.7 million euros.

"With recession continuing, we expect the picture to stay the same in the coming quarters," said Manos Hatzidakis, an analyst at Beta Securities. "The market will remain focused on the terms of the recapitalization framework for the sector."

Eurobank said loans that were in arrears for more than 90 days made up 17.2 percent of its loan book, up from 11.4 percent in the same quarter a year earlier. At Alpha, the ratio of non-performing loans rose to 14.9 percent.

On Wednesday, three other banks - National, Piraeus and Geniki which is majority owned by France's Societe Generale - also reported losses, hurt by the deep economic downturn.

"In this adverse environment, we enhanced our Core Tier 1 capital with a successful buyback of hybrid securities and signed a new two-year collective agreement with our trade union adjusting our remuneration policy to the prevailing conditions," said Alpha's CEO Dimitris Mantzounis.

RECAPITALIZED

Both banks were recapitalized earlier this week by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) - a state bank support fund - after a mammoth sovereign bond swap meant to cut Greece's debt nearly depleted their capital base.

On Tuesday, the HFSF fund injected 18 billion euros into the country's four largest banks to restore their capital adequacy and enable them to borrow from the European Central Bank at a lower cost than from the country's central bank.

The HFSF fund advanced 1.9 billion euros to Alpha and 4 billion to Eurobank in the form of European rescue mechanism bonds the banks can use as collateral at the ECB and draw liquidity.

All four banks were readmitted to ECB financing operations after the bridge recapitalization, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told the European Parliament on Thursday.

Separately, new data released by Greece's central bank on Thursday showed that ECB funding to Greek banks rose to 78.8 billion euros in March, while more expensive borrowing at the central bank's emergency liquidity facility fell to 46.4 billion. ($1 = 0.8088 Euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Andrew Osborn, Jon Loades-Carter, Gary Crosse)