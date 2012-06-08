* Emporiki, Geniki get central bank support - sources
* Credit Agricole, SocGen, Bank of Greece decline to comment
(Adds details on Geniki support)
By George Georgiopoulos and Matthieu Protard
ATHENS, June 8 Credit Agricole's Greek
unit Emporiki and Societe Generale's Geniki have
gained access to emergency liquidity funds (ELA) provided by
Greece's central bank to prop up the country's ailing lenders,
three banking sources said on Friday.
"Emporiki has access to ELA," one senior banker who declined
to be named told Reuters.
Another source said Geniki was also granted access to the
liquidity funds.
Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and the Bank of Greece
declined to comment.
Credit Agricole last month took 940 million euros ($1.17
billion) in Greece-related writedowns, the latest blow from its
acquisition of Emporiki, which has reported massive losses in
recent years.
Credit Agricole, Europe's No. 4 bank by assets, told
shareholders last month that it had recently renewed a request
to gain access to the ELA, part of a wider range of measures
aimed at reducing its exposure to Greece.
The French bank, which has suffered some 6 billion euros in
estimated losses related to Emporiki since it acquired the Greek
lender in 2006, has estimated it could take a hit of 5 to 8
billion euros if Greece left the euro zone.
With Greeks set to vote afresh on June 17 - following an
inconclusive May 6 poll, uncertainty over the debt-laden
economy's future is throwing a light on eurozone banks in
general.
A source close to Credit Agricole said the Bank of Greece
had authorised ELA funding to be extended to "banks like
Emporiki."
News that the ELA had been extended to the foreign banks was
first reported by Bloomberg News.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos in Athens and Matthieu
Protard in Paris; Writing by Harry Papachristou; Editing by
Elena Berton, Bernard Orr)