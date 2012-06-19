(Adds quotes, cenbank comment, background)

ATHENS, June 19 Greek banks stand to lose 30 billion euros from impaired loans in the next three years according to stress simulations of their loan books by Blackrock Solutions, Greece's former IMF representative said on Tuesday.

Greek banks have been battered by the country's severe debt crisis and a protracted, deep recession which has caused an increase in non-performing loans as unemployment has hit record highs near 23 percent.

Blackrock was hired by the Bank of Greece, the country's central bank, to conduct an independent diagnostic study on bank loan books under stress conditions to assess loan quality going forward and help determine provisioning needs.

"The expected losses (for Greek banks) from impaired loans were set by Blackrock, based on stress scenarios, at 30 billion euros in the next three years," Panagiotis Roumeliotis, non-executive vice chairman at Piraeus Bank, said in a speech to a risk conference.

Roumeliotis said the figure he mentioned in his speech included sums already set aside by banks as buffers for bad loans.

"Banks have already booked provisions, about 18 billion euros. These are included in the 30 billion euro estimate," Roumeliotis, who was appointed Greece's representative to the IMF in February 2010 and joined Piraeus in December 2011, told Reuters.

The Bank of Greece declined to comment and said the Blackrock findings would be released soon.

"The Bank of Greece will release the Blackrock report in the near future in cooperation with the (EU/ECB/IMF) troika," an official at the central bank said.

The ratio of non-performming loans on Greek banks' loan books reached 15.9 percent at the end-December 2011, the central bank has said.

Greece's 215 billion euro economy is seen contracting for a fifth straight year in 2012. The latest forecasts by the Bank of Greece and the OECD see gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking 5.0-5.3 percent this year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)