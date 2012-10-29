* Greek banks to face 9 pct Core Tier 1 capital requirement
* At least 6 pct must be met by new common equity
* Remainder can be raised by convertible bonds
* Warrants to be offered to private sector as incentive
* Interim results delayed to end-November
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Oct 29 Greek banks will have to issue
shares to meet more than half of a 9 percent capital adequacy
requirement to be set as part of their recapitalisation, sources
said, in a move that could help them avoid nationalisation.
The banks, whose capital base was almost wiped out by a
combination of huge bond swap writedowns and rising loan
impairments amid a deep five-year recession, will raise the rest
through convertible bonds.
Greece and its international lenders have earmarked money
from the country's 130 billion euro ($168 billion) bailout to
recapitalise viable banks. Shareholders must take up at least 10
percent of the new shares to be issued to keep the lenders
privately run.
"Banks will have to issue common equity to meet a 6 percent
Core Tier 1 capital ratio. The private sector will have to cover
at least 10 percent of this for the bank recapitalisation fund
(HFSF) to have restricted voting rights on the shares," one of
the sources told Reuters on Monday.
Athens is finalising the terms of the recapitalisation
framework, and authorities have set up the Hellenic Financial
Stability Fund (HFSF) as a capital backstop to facilitate the
process.
The HFSF, funded from the country's EU/IMF bailout, has
already injected 18 billion euros into the four biggest lenders
as part of the recapitalisation.
The fund expects to be allocated about 23 billion euros out
of Greece's next 31.5 billion euro aid tranche which has yet to
be disbursed as the government and international lenders have
still to seal a crucial austerity package.
After a meeting between Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras
and the top brass of the Greek bank association on Monday, the
ministry said Greek banks would report already-delayed six-month
results a month later at the end of November.
"We discussed the draft bill on recapitalisation, it must be
ready before the recapitalisation money arrives," a banker who
took part in the meeting but declined to be named told
reporters.
He said banks would make use of a so-called deferred tax
asset to help reduce their need for fresh capital, without going
into details.
SHAREHOLDERS TO DIG IN POCKETS
Sources said that existing bank shareholders or new
investors will have to pitch in to the recapitalisation to avoid
the government taking the banks over. If they come up with at
least 10 percent of the new common equity to be issued, the HFSF
will buy the rest and have restricted voting rights.
Should that fail, HFSF will end up with common shares with
full voting rights, which would be tantamount to
nationalisation.
The remaining 3 percent of the required Core Tier 1 capital
ratio can be addressed by issuing convertible bonds, such as
so-called contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) that will be
bought up by HFSF and count as regulatory capital.
"CoCos will mature in five years. After that they will be
either paid back or convert into common equity. They will pay an
annual 7 percent coupon, with a step-up feature of 0.5 percent,
provided banks are profitable," one of the sources said.
If banks' Core Tier 1 ratio falls below a 5.125 percent
threshold in the next 5 years, this would trigger the conversion
of CoCos into common equity.
"If banks achieve a stronger-than-required capital adequacy,
a Core Tier 1 ratio above 9 percent, and the central bank
concurs, they will be able to repay the CoCos earlier," the
sources said.
Under the plan, current shareholders or new investors
participating in the forthcoming share offerings will be offered
warrants as an incentive, enabling them to buy shares from HFSF
at a later date.
"The warrants will be listed. The capacity to exercise them
will not be continuous, they will be exercisable every six
months," one of the sources said.
If private sector investors cover 10 percent of the share
offering, they will be given warrants enabling them to buy back
the remaining 90 percent of the common shares from the HFSF.