ATHENS Nov 30 Greece has extended the deadline
for its banks to report already-delayed financial results to
Dec. 21, the country's finance ministry said on Friday.
The government had postponed the deadline to October 31 and
then to the end of November, pending a recapitalisation by the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
"With a decision signed by the finance minister, the
deadline (to publish listed banks' financial results) is
extended to Dec. 21," the finance ministry said in a statement.
The new reporting date comes after a December 13 deadline to
complete a debt buyback of Greek government bonds, in which
Greek lenders are expected to take part.
Greek banks last published results - for their first quarter
- in June.
Following the buyback, the EU and the IMF will take a final
decision about disbursing more than 30 billion euros of loans to
Greece. Most of the funds will be used to bolster banks'
capital.
