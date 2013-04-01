BRIEF-Ferratum FY EBIT up 28 pct to EUR 21.1 mln
* FY record group revenue of 154.1 million euros ($163.13 million) – up 39 percent year-on-year
ATHENS, April 1 Greece may extend a deadline for the recapitalisation of its banks by one month to the end of May, Greek central bank chief George Provopoulos said on Monday.
Greek banks had asked for an extension to the end-April deadline on a scheme to restore the solvency of the country's top four lenders.
Provopoulos also confirmed concerns had been raised about National Bank's takeover of Eurobank. Reuters reported over the weekend that the country's foreign lenders had raised doubts about the deal.
Provopoulos reiterated that that the economy, which is in its sixth year of recession, is expected to shrink 4.5 percent this year, but added that the crisis in Cyprus will lower Greek gross domestic product by 0.35 percentage points. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)
SHANGHAI, March 7 Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday that it will include China's onshore bonds in its emerging markets and regional indexes, marking another victory in Beijing's efforts to woo foreign investors to its bond market to counter capital outflows.
MILAN, March 7 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo said it had agreed to sell its 50 percent share in mutual fund platform Allfunds Bank to private equity Hellman & Friedman and Singapore sovereign fund GIC for around 900 million euros in cash ($953 million).