By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, April 7 National Bank's plan to absorb
Eurobank to form Greece's biggest banking group will
be suspended until both are recapitalised, and a state bank
support fund will decide if the they should merge, a Finance
Ministry official said on Sunday.
National acquired 84.3 percent of Eurobank via a share swap
in February with a view to absorbing it as part of broader
consolidation in the banking industry to cope with fallout from
Greece's debt crisis and deep recession.
But the plan raised concerns at the lenders' "troika" -
European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund - that a merger would form a bank too big relative to
Greece's gross domestic product.
"The final decision on the merger will be taken by the
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF)," the official, who
declined to be named, told reporters.
Together, the two banks need 15.6 billion euros in fresh
capital to shore up their solvency ratios to levels set by the
central bank after incurring losses from a sovereign debt
writedown and impaired loans.
Under a recapitalisation scheme agreed with Greece's
international lenders, most of the fresh capital will be
provided by the HFSF, a state bank support fund, in exchange for
new shares and contingent convertible bonds.
To stay private, banks must ensure that at least 10 percent
of their share offerings is taken up by private investors.
"The two banks sent letters to the central bank saying it is
unlikely they will be able to raise the 10 percent from the
market," the official said.
This means that both banks will fall under the full control
of the HFSF bailout fund.
The official also confirmed what two bankers had earlier
told Reuters: that the two banks would be recapitalised
separately.
After their recapitalisation, the HFSF will decide whether
they will go ahead and integrate.
"I do not want to prejudge the HFSF's decision," the
official said.
National's current stake in Eurobank will be severely
diluted as a result of the recapitalisation and analysts expect
the banks' shares to come under heavy selling pressure on
Monday.
"The market was partly discounting such an outcome but but
did not expect decisions like the suspension of the merger to be
taken so fast. I expect their shares to plunge on Monday," said
Takis Zamanis, a chief trader at Athens-based Beta Securities.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)