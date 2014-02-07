(Adds quote, background)
LONDON Feb 7 Efforts by Greece's top four
lenders to cut costs and sell non-core activities may generate
capital equivalent to a 5 billion euro boost in the bank rescue
fund's (HFSF) current buffer, the country's central bank chief
said on Friday.
The country's four major banks are undergoing a second round
of stress tests to check if last summer's 28 billion-euro ($38
billion) recapitalisation has left them capable of absorbing
future shocks as bad loans keep rising.
National Bank, Piraeus Bank, Eurobank
and Alpha Bank control about 90 percent of
Greece's banking market after a wave of consolidation and the
winding down of smaller peers deemed non-viable.
The more capital they generate through restructuring to
boost their equity, the lower their potential need to tap the
Hellenic Financial Stability rescue vehicle for extra funds.
The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), financed by
Greece's EU/IMF bailout, covered 25 billion euros out of last
year's recapitalisation in return for shares in the four banks,
becoming their majority owner. It has a cushion of 8 to 9
billion euros.
"The efficient use of the backstop during recapitalisation
and resolution has left a buffer of around 8-9 billion (euros at
the HFSF), should additional capital needs arise," Bank of
Greece Governor George Provopoulos said in a speech to a
monetary and financial institutions forum in London.
"The sale of non-core assets and the exploitation of
synergies arising from mergers could add some 5 billion euros to
the (HFSF) buffer," he said.
Provopoulos, who is also a European Central Bank Governing
Council member, said structural and fiscal reforms in Greece and
the euro area were working, but the situation in the debt-laden
country remained fragile, partly due to political uncertainty.
"Supported by the ECB's policies and the strengthening of
the EU's architecture, that recipe is working," he said,
reiterating his view that Athens will pull out of a six-year
deep recession this year.
Provopoulos also said he expected Greece's euro zone
partners to reward the country's success in delivering a primary
budget surplus last year with debt relief measures.
"I expect that the Eurogroup will agree to measures to help
improve Greece's debt dynamics," he said.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Marc Jones; writing by Harry Papachristou and
George Georgiopoulos, editing by David Evans)