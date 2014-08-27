* NBG, Alpha kick off H1 earnings reporting on Thursday * NBG seen posting 222 mln euro profit, Alpha seen in red ATHENS, Aug 27 Greece's largest lender National Bank (NBG) is expected to have stayed profitable in the first half of 2014, helped by its Turkish unit Finansbank, while peers Alpha, Piraeus and Eurobank are seen reporting losses, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. Greece's top four banks, which will be part of the ECB's region-wide health check in October, are troubled by bad loans after a deep recession which drove unemployment to 27 percent, and continue to make provisions for impaired credit. Analysts polled by Reuters expect banks to report a slowing flow of new non-performing loans as a six-year recession bottoms out, with lower funding costs giving a boost to their net interest income. "We do not expect this quarter to deviate materially at an operating level from the last reported trends," said Nick Koskoletos at Athens-based Eurobank. "We see pre-provision income strengthening on the back of lower funding costs and cutbacks in operating expenses, but in most cases still being consumed by loan-loss provisions with poor asset quality leading to bottom line losses," he said. The contraction of Greece's economy slowed to 0.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter with the government and its international lenders expecting it to pull out from recession and expand by 0.6 percent in 2014. NBG is expected to post net profit of 222 million euros ($293 million) in the first half, based on the average forecast of seven analysts, which would represent a drop of about 35 percent compared with the same period last year. Alpha Bank, Eurobank and Piraeus are expected to stay in the red as provisions for non-performing loans outweigh the improvement in net interest income from lower funding costs and cost cutting. NATIONAL BANK H1 2014 (mln euros) Net interest Provisions Net income Profit/Loss Average 1,517 711.7 221.3 Median 1,521 713.0 222.0 Highest 1,528 722.0 260.0 Lowest 1,506 697.0 175.0 H1 2013 1,609 853.0 343.0 ALPHA BANK H1 2014 (mln euros) Net interest Provisions Net profit/loss income Average 951.3 757.6 -160.3 Median 951.3 755.1 -163.9 Highest 953.6 767.1 -149.4 Lowest 949.3 750.6 -171.2 H1 2013 734.4 984.1 -338.5 UROBANK H1 2014 (mln euros) Net interest Provisions Net profit/loss income Average 744.1 934.9 -418.3 Median 745.2 934.4 -407.4 Highest 750.0 950.0 -369.2 Lowest 741.0 922.4 -474.4 H1 2013 563.9 836.4 44.5 PIRAEUS BANK H1 2014 (mln euros) Net interest Provisions Net profit/loss income Average 969.0 964.3 -383.9 Median 968.5 964.0 -392.2 Highest 974.0 976.0 -299.0 Lowest 964.0 952.7 -434.0 H1 2013 734.0 1,055.0 3,530* ------------------------------------------------- * includes goodwill gains from acquisition of Cypriot banks Forecasts by: HSBC, Investment Bank of Greece, National Securities, Piraeus Securities, Euroxx Securities, Eurobank Equities, Axia Ventures, Alpha Finance. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulo; Editing by Mark Potter)