By Helene Durand
LONDON, Aug 17 (IFR) - Greek senior bank debt took another
hit on Monday, after the Eurogroup's approval of the country's
86bn bailout pushed the painful prospect of bail-in to the
fore.
Piraeus' 5% 2017 issue tumbled by 3.5 points to a cash price
bid of 37.50, according to Tradeweb. The picture for Eurobank
was just as gloomy with its 500m 2018 dropping by 5.5 points to
35.50.
The sharp drop in prices comes as investors in senior bank
debt from the country are now faced with the possibility of
being bailed in as a condition for the third bailout.
While bail-in of bank debt is nothing new, so far European
authorities have stopped short of including senior debt, for
fear of contagion and the impact on other banks' ability to
raise funding.
But the Eurogroup's bailout statement states that "following
the results of the Asset Quality Review and Stress Tests before
the end of the year, the bail-in instrument will apply for
senior debt bondholders, whereas bail-in of depositors is
excluded".
RBS analysts warned in a note that they assumed a "100%
haircut on both sub and senior bonds".
They added that while there was potential residual value on
senior debt, it would depend on the deterioration in banks' loan
books over the coming months.
"We also assume banks will not be able to raise capital
privately, for simplicity and given the short timeframe before
the stress tests and restructuring."
FIG bankers took the news in their stride, expecting that
the move would do little to disturb the primary market for other
bank debt.
"It shouldn't have a broader impact and it's not really hit
many people's radar screens," one syndicate banker said. "The
Greek banks won't be in the market any time soon to raise debt.
It's amazing how enthralled people were with the recovery story
last year; any additional yield was sufficient to get a trade
away."
Another said it made for an interesting intellectual debate.
"This will set another precedent for Europe and will likely
revive the discussion around holdco/opco debt and total
loss-absorbency capacity," he said. "However, it won't have a
broader market impact."
