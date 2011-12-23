UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
ATHENS Dec 23 Shareholders of Greece's fourth-largest lender Piraeus Bank approved on Friday a 400 million euro capital boost, through the sale of new preferred shares to the state.
Piraeus is the second Greek lender this week to have used a 2008 bank support law to raise capital and shield itself from the country's ongoing debt crisis.
Greek banks will be hit hard from a sovereign debt cut plan, under which private sector bondholders will accept a 50 percent discount on the nominal value of their holdings of Greek government bonds.
Shareholders of National Bank of Greece, the country's biggest lender and one of its biggest private bondholders, decided on Thursday to raise up to 1 billion euros under the terms of the bank support law, which was passed in 2008 to help lenders raise liquidity during the global credit crisis. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry Papachristou)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.