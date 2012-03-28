(Adds quote on recapitalisation plans, details)

ATHENS, March 28 Greece on Wednesday extended the deadline for banks to report their annual results to April 20, allowing them more time to assess the impact of the country's sovereign debt swap and prepare capital plans.

Greek banks will have to be recapitalised to shore up their equity capital after suffering bond swap losses and increased provisions for impaired loans, resulting from a deep and protracted recession.

"The deadline is extended to April 20," a finance ministry official who declined to be named told Reuters on Wednesday. The original deadline was March 31.

Banks asked for the extension to assess losses resulting from a bond swap that formed part of the country's second international bailout and prepare funding plans.

On March 12, Greece swapped a nominal amount of 177 billion euros ($235 billion) of government paper issued under domestic law for new securities as part of a restructuring to reduce its debt mountain.

The swap inflicted real losses of about 74 percent on private bondholders. Greek banks, holders of an estimated 45 billion euros of bonds, will reflect the hit on their 2011 full-year results.

Greece's second EU/IMF rescue programme estimates that total bank recapitalisation may reach up to 50 billion euros. The plan aims for their capital boost to be completed by the end of the third quarter of this year.

Another finance ministry official said the government was working on the terms of the recapitalisation and would announce them by mid-April.

"Decisions on the banking system's recapitalisation terms will be taken by the cabinet via a legislative act," the official who did not want to be named said.

Greek banks will need fresh capital to meet a 9 percent Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio this year required by the Bank of Greece, the country's central bank. They are expected to turn to the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HSFS) a backstop funded by Greece's international lenders. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Erica Billingham)