ATHENS May 19 Greece's bank rescue fund will
aim to sell Hellenic Postbank and Proton by mid-July with big
banks continuing to absorb small lenders as part of plans to
revive the battered sector, the country's foreign lenders said
in an inspection review.
Greece is recapitalising its four big banks and winding down
others deemed non-viable to improve the sector's capacity to
fund the economy out of a deep six-year recession. Banks
suffered heavy losses from debt writedowns and bad loans.
Small lenders Hellenic Postbank and Proton were split into
"good" and "bad" parts and are now fully owned by the Hellenic
Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), a state capital backstop funded
with 50 billion euros from the country's bailout package.
The European Union and the International Monetary Fund's
review said the 50 billion euro sum is enough to cover
recapitalisation and resolution costs and would leave enough
funds for follow-up stress testing for the sector to be
completed by end-2013.
The new tests will assess the adequacy of solvency buffers
and loan-loss provisions as banks still face rising credit
impairments because of the recession. Bad loans rose to 24.2
percent of their books last year from 16.5 percent in 2011.
The recapitalisation of Greece's four core banks - National
, Alpha, Piraeus and Eurobank
- is expected to be wrapped up by June 14.
The four lenders need 27.5 billion euros to plug capital
holes and must raise at least 10 percent from private investors
via share offerings to retain management control. The bulk of
the funds will be pumped in by the HFSF rescue fund.
The report said entities belonging to the general government
cannot buy bank shares in the recapitalisation or support third
parties with loans, guarantees or subsidies, meaning
cash-strapped state pension funds may not take part.
By mid-July authorities will devise a comprehensive strategy
to further consolidate the banking sector and privatise banks
falling under HFSF control. Any mergers among the four core
banks will only be considered after the strategy is defined.
