* Core Tier 1 ratio in Greek bank stress test reduced to 8
pct -source
* First domestic health check in 2012 used rate of 9 percent
* Lower capital requirement means lower capital needs for
banks
* Results of stress tests to be announced next week
By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Feb 27 A health check of major Greek
banks is likely to reveal a capital shortfall of about 5 billion
euros after Greece's international lenders accepted a lower
capital adequacy ratio than in previous stress tests.
Greece's central bank will discuss the stress tests on
National Bank, Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank
, Eurobank and smaller peer Attica Bank
with the country's "troika" of international lenders
before releasing the results next week.
The tests were run to assess whether last summer's 28
billion euro recapitalisation left the banks capable of
absorbing future shocks as bad loans keep rising.
The four big banks are expected to need about 5 billion
euros ($6.83 billion) in extra capital, banking sources told
Reuters last week, a sum near the bottom of estimates that have
ranged from 4.5 billion to 15 billion euros.
The estimate, based on figures given by the Bank of Greece
to each of the four banks, is subject to approval by
the "troika" - the European Union, International Monetary Fund
and European Central Bank - overseeing its bailout.
In a sign that the two sides are converging on the capital
shortfall, the troika has accepted a lower capital adequacy
ratio used in the stress test, bringing it into line with a
European banking benchmark.
"The troika has agreed to a Core Tier 1 ratio of 8 percent
in the baseline scenario," a banker close to the talks told
Reuters, declining to be named.
Lenders had wanted the test to be based on a Core Tier 1
capital adequacy ratio of 9 percent, the same as that used in
the first round of domestic health checks in 2012.
That rate reflected the high rate of bad loans in Greece's
banking sector. The lower reference rate will mean lower capital
needs for Greece's four main banks.
Addressing shareholders at Thursday's annual meeting,
central bank chief George Provopoulos said the stress tests were
completed on conservative assumptions and that results would be
published next week after talks with the lenders on "technical
details" relating to methodology.
Provopoulos, also a European Central Bank Governing Council
member, said Ernst & Young and Rothchild were external advisers
on the health check, which was again based on an asset quality
review conducted by BlackRock.
Senior Greek banking sources said Provopoulos's statement
meant that the final capital shortfall to be announced will not
differ materially from the central bank's current estimate.
"I understand that the Bank of Greece will go ahead with the
numbers the stress test produced (about 5 billion euros)," a
senior banker told Reuters on Thursday.
Provopoulos reiterated in his speech that Greece's bank
rescue fund HFSF, majority owner of the four lenders, has an
over 8 billion euro buffer to meet any further capital needs.
Protracted talks with the troika have pushed back the
outcome of the test, which was expected early last month.
Bankers complain that the delay has undermined Greece's economic
recovery and put off investors looking to take part in the
privatision of No. 3 lender Eurobank.
Non-performing loans held by Greek banks rose to about 31
percent of their total loan book at the end of the third quarter
last year from 29.3 percent at the end of the first half.
Greek banks' incapacity to lend has starved the Greek
economy from credit, exacerbating its debt crisis and turning it
into a six-year economic depression from which it hopes to
escape this year.
Bank loans to the private sector have been shrinking for
almost three years, Bank of Greece figures for January showed on
Thursday, shrinking by more than 11 percent over the period.
