Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
ATHENS, March 4 Greece's international lenders insist the country's top four banks need an additional 8-8.5 billion euros in capital after stress tests, well above the needs estimated by the nation's central bank, a banking source close to the talks said.
The two sides failed to reach an agreement on the issue at a Tuesday meeting but no further meetings are planned and the Bank of Greece plans to release its report on the stress tests later this week, the source said.
The Bank of Greece estimates the four major Greek banks - who have been battered by the country's debt crisis and have been propped up by EU/IMF funds - will need about 5.8-6.2 billion euros in additional capital. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.