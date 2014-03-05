ATHENS, March 5 Greece has asked its
international lenders to exclude the issue of the expected
capital shortfall for Greek banks in a bid to overcome an
impasse that has held up its latest bailout review, a senior
finance ministry official said on Wednesday.
Still, Athens no longer expects to have overall agreement
with the EU and IMF by Monday's Eurogroup meeting as initially
hoped, the official said. Athens wanted a speedy deal so it can
get its next bailout aid tranche.
"In order to overcome the disagreement with the lenders over
the banks, the government has proposed that it is not included
in this review," the official said on condition of anonymity.
"(It has asked) that we reach a compromise whereby we wait
for the European Central Bank's stress tests in October or
November," the official said.
